Five LGAs in Niger to benefit from foreign NGO’s free medical outreach

“Five local government areas in Niger State are to benefit from a free medical outreach from a foreignllphilanthropic organisation, “The Heart Doctors,” from Greece.

The disclosure was made by the leader of the delegation from the organisation, Mrs. Eleni Sotirou, during a courtesy call on the state Governor, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago at the Niger State liaison office in Abuja.

She explained that the visit was ahead of the free medical outreach across the Shiroro, Munya, Agaie, Paikoro, and Chanchaga local government areas of the state, adding that the exercise will last for 10 days.

Mrs Sotirou commended the governor for his giant strides in the health and other sectors, especially the ongoing construction of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Shiroro Local Government area, the revamping of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Specialist Hospital,in Minna and the overhauling of primary healthcare facilities across the state, among others.

She also appreciated the governor for his hospitality and support whenever they visit Niger State for their humanitarian services.

In his response, Governor Umaru Bago, thanked the team for their continued efforts in supporting healthcare delivery in the state.

He described the intervention of “The Heart Doctors” as a worthy partnership that is complementary to his administration’s vision for a healthier citizenry.

Other members of the visiting team include, Dr. John Sotirou, Mr Pantelis Ypsilantis, Mrs Mairi Ypsilantis, Mrs Mairi Giataganas, Mr George Giataganas, and the team’s Niger State Coordinators, Dr Mustapha Jibril Alheri and Adams Mustapha.

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE