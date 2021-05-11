Five Lagos communities to get 20,000 free prepaid meters

Lagos State Government on Tuesday promised to provide 20,000 free prepaid meters to five low-income communities in the state under a State Electricity Policy that will serve as a blueprint for the attainment of universal access to electricity in Lagos.

The communities that would benefit are Isale Eko, Mushin, Surulere, Alimosho and Agege.

The State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Olalere Odusote, made this known at the Year 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing, in commemoration of the 2nd year anniversary of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration at Alausa, Ikeja.

Odusote further said the electricity policy when it becomes functional and fully implemented would also accelerate the “Light-up Lagos” power programme which the state government had embarked upon, adding that the Lagos Electricity Policy was vital in achieving the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda of Sanwo-Olu’s administration and would serve as a key driver for the social and economic development aspirations of the state.

“Lagos Electricity Policy is vital in achieving the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda of this administration and will serve as a key driver for the social and economic development aspirations of the State in consonance with Government’s 30-year Development Plan (2021 – 2051), currently being developed,” the commissioner said.

According to him, Governor Sanwo-Olu approved the procurement and installation of 20,000 units of prepaid Energy Meters for communities in the state as a way of improving the electricity supply in the affected communities.

Odusote emphasized that the Sanwo-Olu administration had concluded an arrangement with a leading smart metering solution company (Elsewedy Electric) on meter supply to target low-income communities and also identified transmission infrastructure challenges across the state.

He recalled that a program titled: “Smart Hackathon 2020,” was launched last year July by Governor Sanwo-Olu where the governor revealed that the idea was to design, produce and mass-distribute affordable and reliable Smart Meters in Nigeria.

