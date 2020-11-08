Five killed, others injured in Bauchi motor accident

A ghastly motor accident which occurred Saturday night has claimed five lives while others sustained various degrees of injuries in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State.

The accident was said to have occurred at Bar Arewa village of the Local Government Area when the victims and the injured were returning from the Zaar cultural festival known as Lhmb Zaar which was held at Tafawa Balewa town on Saturday.

It was reported that while the driver tried to avoid potholes on road, he lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road before crashing into a ditch.

The Council Chairman, of Bogoro LGA, Iliya Habila has condoled the families of the five persons who lost their lives in the accident at Gwarangah village.

Iliya Habila also visited five other injured persons at the Bogoro General Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

While speaking during the condolence visit in Gwarangah on Sunday, the Council Chairman said that he received the news of the death of the five young persons with a rude shock.

He expressed sadness over the incident which he said has now robbed the community of the positive contribution of the young men.

Iliya Habila also said that the deceased were able-bodied young men who were contributing their efforts to the development of the area and state in general.

According to him, death was a necessity for all mortals and that Christians were enjoined to be ready as it would come at any time, urging the family members to take solace in God.

The hamlet head of Gwarangah Gungu, Chief Dadi Nabasu, expressed sadness over the loss, describing it as a setback to the community.

Dadi Nabasu thanked the Chairman for the condolence, saying that it would comfort the entire Gwarangah community and the families in particular.

Parents and relatives of the victims of the crash said that they were shocked on the receipt of the sad news.

