Five killed, eight injured in Ondo road accident

No fewer than five persons were confirmed dead while eight others were injured in a road accident involving a commercial bus and a truck in Emure, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The spokesperson of the State-Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) Mrs Tola Ogunbanwo, who confirmed the incident said the incident occurred around 9:30 am when the two vehicles rammed one another.

Ogunbanwo, who attributed the accident to overspeeding, said the two vehicles, a J5 bus, with registration number LSR 855 XF and a truck with registration number AKD 880 XX, collided while overtaking leading to the death of five people.

She stated that 13 people were involved in the accident which resulted in the death of five people, whose corpses have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo mortuary.

According to her, the five victims died on the spot of the accident and the bodies of the dead had been deposited at the mortuary of the FMC in Owo town, while the injured were being attended to at the hospital.

She explained that “We were called through our emergency number by some people and we acted swiftly and immediately swung into action.

“According to the information at our disposal, the accident was caused by over speeding and wrongful overtaking.

“Five of the 13 passengers in the vehicles died on the spot while eight people were injured”

She appealed to motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits so as to avoid unnecessary carnage on roads

She, however, added that the FRSC would not relent to in continuing to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving.

“We will continue to sustain our aggressive patrols across all major highways to ensure that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents especially during this period of ember months,” she said.

