Five killed as cultists clash in Osun

No fewer than five persons have reportedly lost their lives in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, following a violent clash that ensued between two cult groups in the town.

Informed sources hinted that, those that lost their lives were from both sides of the cult groups and that, trouble started as a result of fighting for dominance of one cult group over the other.

He however stated that four of them had been killed and each group carried their deceased for burial in unknown places.

The clash which is said to have started between the rival groups last Saturday said to have snowballed into a real war between them on Tuesday morning when they engaged themselves in a fierce battle.

Armed with dangerous weapons like cutlasses, broken bottles, knives, axes, dane guns and other inhuman damaging tools, the hoodlums reportedly shot at one another and inflicted injuries on themselves.

The inhuman act however threw the town into pandemonium as residents around, Balogun Agoro, Gbaemu and other adjourning streets ran helter-skelter to escape from being victims of molestation and harassment from the armed thugs.

The development which disturbed the free-flowing of both vehicular and human movements in the axis led to traffic logjams of vehicles.

It was further learnt that the South-West security outfit co-named Amotekun Corps who swung to action to address the ugly situation, arrested one of the thugs and handed him over to the state police command.

After the arrest, one of the gang leaders identified as Lekan mobilised his members to the residence of Amotekun Field Commander, Comrade Shittu and reportedly damaged valuable items at the fronter gate of the house.





Speaking on the development, Amitolu Shittu confirmed the invasion of his residence by the thugs and also revealed that, one of them was arrested and handed over to the police.

The invasion however said to be resisted by members of the Amotekuns who overpowered and even seized some of the motorbikes they came with.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Five killed as cultists clash… Five killed as cultists clash…