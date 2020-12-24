Five kidnapped passengers regain freedom in Edo

Five of the passengers who were kidnapped on the Benin-Auchi Road, on Tuesday, have regained their freedom after their relatives allegedly paid various sums of money as ransom.

The passengers who were Abuja bound when they were kidnapped, were travelling in an 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Big Joe Transport Company, Benin, when they ran into the gang of kidnappers, who took 14 of them into captivity, just as the driver and three other women escaped.

The kidnappers started contacting the relations of the victims on Wednesday and placed a N5 million ransom on each victim but their family members were allowed to negotiate and beat down the ransom.

A source close to the families of the abductees disclosed that the released passengers allegedly paid between N3 million and N800, 000

“It was a horrifying experience for the victims and their families who worked hard to raise the money,” the source said.

The source assured that the remaining victims might be released as soon as their families, who were said to be working hard to raise the money to enable their people to regain their freedom.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 5,178 New Infections Last Week

Nigeria has officially entered a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement made by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19. This is as confirmed cases in the country have increased astronomically weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…

Five kidnapped passengers regain freedom in Edo