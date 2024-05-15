On Saturday night, Chimezie Imo received the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) Trailblazer award, affirming his talent and promising potential in the Nigerian film industry.

While collecting the plaque, he expressed his gratitude for the recognition. Imo dedicated the award to his fans and supporters, acknowledging the platform provided by Africa Magic for showcasing his talent. In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Imo remarked, “I just want to say a very big thank you, Africa Magic, thank you for making me feel seen and recognizing this gift God has blessed me with.”

With humility and determination, Imo encouraged aspiring actors to remain steadfast in their pursuits, emphasizing the transformative power of perseverance in the industry. “So every actor, young, up-and-coming, should be one audition away from your big break,” he declared, inspiring fellow talents to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

ALSO READ: 10th AMVCA: 10 facts about Industry Merit Award winner, Richard Mofe-Damijo

Below are five interesting facts to know about the AMVCA winner

Chimezie was born on January 7, 1992, in Lagos State but hails from Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State in southeastern Nigeria. At 7, he was part of his church’s choir and theatre groups.

Chimezie’s film and television career began in 2014 when he was named runner-up on the Nigerian talent show ‘The Next Movie Star Reality Show.’ He made his on-screen debut in the film Learning Curve.

He has been nominated for Best Actor Nominee at the Future Awards 2020 and Most Promising Young Actor at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) 2020.

He considers actors like Ramsey Nouah, Gabriel Afolayan, and Gideon Okeke as some of his acting influences.