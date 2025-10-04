Drinking water is key to optimal health and is essential. Your body is about 60 to 70 percent water, and water helps provide a balance of body fluids, keeps your skin looking healthy, assists your kidney health, and helps maintain normal bowel function.

In this article, Tribune Online highlights five health benefits of drinking water

1. Boosts memory and mood

Studies have shown that even slight dehydration can affect brain performance, leading to poor memory and mood changes in both children and adults. Proper hydration supports not just physical health but also mental well-being. In fact, inadequate water intake has been linked to increased anxiety and a higher likelihood of headaches or migraines in susceptible people.

2. Prevents constipation

Water plays an essential role in digestion by keeping bowel movements regular. Staying hydrated reduces the chances of constipation across all age groups, from children to the elderly.

3. Promotes urinary system health

Insufficient hydration may increase the likelihood of developing kidney stones or experiencing repeated episodes. Adequate water intake, on the other hand, helps lower the risk of bladder infections and urinary tract infections (UTIs).

4. Supports weight management

Drinking water before meals can help reduce food intake by creating a feeling of fullness. This natural appetite-suppressing effect may contribute to weight control and even weight loss in some individuals.

5. Helps in blood circulation

Our body plasma is around 90% water, so it can’t do its job properly if dehydrated. Without enough water, the blood will become thicker and more concentrated. This means the heart has to work that little bit harder to pump it around your body.