In life, all our activities are bounded by time. The older we get, the more our body generally gets weaker. We can’t remain young and active forever but this doesn’t mean we should lose the fun associated with living.

Having the elderly around us might not be as easy as we might envisage as many older adults tend to lose their mobility and strength with time.

With this, it gets difficult trying to keep them fit and also keep them engaged.

There are quite a number of fun activities that our elderly can engage in which will not stress them beyond what their bodies can cope with at that stage.

Not all fun activities will require a lot of effort or require them to move from one place to another as there are many ways to have fun, boost one’s mood, and stay engaged in the world without needing to move around a lot.

Discussed in this article are five fun activities for the elderly.

1. Exploring their hobbies

Oftentimes than not, we don’t have enough time to explore our hobbies as a result of the busy schedules and different milestones and successes we are trying to work towards during our youthful days.

But for our elderly ones, they are now at a perfect stage to engage in their hobbies as a means of having fun.

You can engage your elderly in hobbies like cooking, baking, birdwatching, knitting, crochet, indoor gardening, playing a musical instrument, or learning a language.

This is also a perfect time for them to learn something new – maybe there are hobbies or interests they’ve never had a chance to explore before.

Learning is also a great way to keep the mind active and prevent boredom.

2. Watching movies, TV shows, or listening to music

One of the best fun activities you can engage your elderly in is watching movies, TV shows or listening to music.





All you need do is to get them subscribed to an online channel for movies and you can be assured that they will surely have a fun time.

You can also get them a music player loaded with ever-green songs from way back that they enjoy, this is because music has the power to reduce stress, anxiety, and pain. It also improves immune function and sleep as well as helps memory.

In addition, the presence of skit makers like Taooma, Oga sabinus, Mr. Macaroni and others in the country now can sure help you guarantee your elderly a fun-filled time.

3. Reading

Reading is a fantastic activity for older adults. It’s a fun way to spend time and keep the brain engaged.

It can also improve memory, reduce stress, improve sleep, and delay cognitive decline.

Whether your older adult likes reading physical books, magazines, using an e-reader, or listening to audiobooks, they can immerse themselves in a well-told story, look at photographs, or learn about an interesting new topic.

Organizing a book club among their friends is another way for seniors to enjoy reading and socializing.

4. Exercising

You don’t just want your older adult sitting all day without stretching their bodies in the little way they can.

As a means of engaging our older adults in fun activities, you can engage them in less strenuous exercises like brisk walking, swimming, yoga, cycling and other exercises for the elderly.

To make it more fun, you can enrol them in fitness classes for the elderly. This doesn’t just give them the opportunity to have fun and keep fit, but it also gives them the opportunity to socialise and hang out with other older adults in their environment.

5. Spending time outdoor/visiting recreational centres

Getting outside to spend a little time in nature is relaxing and a great mood booster for the elderly. You can take them for a walk in the park, engage them in playing games or allow them to spend time with their friends.

Also, if they enjoy travelling, you can take them on a visit to different recreational centres and tourist attractions in the country. This helps them have a feel of nature and refreshes them in no small way.

It is important to always bear in mind that our elderly have little time to spend with us when compared to the number of years they have spent with us in the past. So, as much as possible, let’s engage them in fun activities and make their latter days memorable for them.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE