Five feared killed, 7 reported injured in fresh bandit attacks in Kaduna

Bandits have reportedly killed five persons at Manini village, near Kuriga, along Brinin-Gwari-Kaduna highway of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the chairman, Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari, on Friday.

The statement explained that two people were killed in Birnin-Gwari, one person in Kuriga and two others at Udawa villages. Also, two women and five others were reportedly injured during the attacks.

“The terrorists also set ablaze a tanker conveying 33,000 litres of fuel to Brinin-Gwari at the same Manini area.”

He noted that the precarious security situation along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna road and the displacement of communities by the terrorists in the entire Emirate has escalated to the highest level in which movement of goods and persons are at the lowest ebbs.

The police or the state government are yet to confirm the latest attacks in the area.