Five effective ways of managing workplace stress

It is with great joy that we all accept our job offers. We are just excited that we are out of the unemployed population and we are soon becoming part of the workforce of a company or establishment.

What we don’t think of most times is the stress associated with the workplace.

In every workplace, there is always a level of stress attached. So, it is always important to bear in mind that regardless of how simple you think your work is or your level of expertise in that field, you will always experience stress at certain periods in the workplace.

Workplace stress if not managed can lead to headaches, stomach aches, sleep disturbances, short temper, difficulty concentrating, anxiety, insomnia, high blood pressure, and a weakened immune system.

It can also contribute to health conditions such as depression, obesity, and heart disease.

Compounding the problem, people who experience excessive stress often deal with it in unhealthy ways, such as overeating, eating unhealthy foods, smoking cigarettes, or abusing drugs and alcohol.

Instead of looking for a job with little or no stress, which I think is hard to find or even impossible to get in this part of the world, it is rather realistic of you to find ways to manage your workplace stress.

And discussed in this article are five ways to help you manage your workplace stress in order for your productivity not to be hindered.

1. Identify your stressor(s) in the workplace

The first step in managing your workplace stress is for you to identify things or situations that stress you more in the workplace.

Carefully study your workplace and the activities you engage in on a day-to-day basis, keep a record of activities or situations that create the most stress for you and look for ways to respond to them positively.

When you have been able to identify your stressors, you are better informed of the ways to tackle them appropriately.

2. Develop healthy responses





The next step to take in managing stress at the workplace is for you to develop healthy responses.

Instead of attempting to fight stress with fast food or alcohol, do your best to make healthy choices when you feel the tension rise.

Exercise is a great stress-buster. Yoga can be an excellent choice, but any form of physical activity is beneficial.

Also, make time for hobbies and favourite activities. Whether it’s reading a novel, going to concerts, or playing games with your family, make sure to set aside time for the things that bring you pleasure.

Getting enough good-quality sleep is also important for effective stress management.

3. Establish work-life boundaries.

In today’s work world, it’s easy to fall into the trap of not having established work-life boundaries as a result of the various deadlines and targets to be met on a daily basis.

A lack of work-life boundaries is a major cause of workplace stress, and to manage this situation, you need to set boundaries that help you balance your personal and work life without any affecting the other.

To manage workplace stress, establish some work-life boundaries for yourself. That might mean making a rule not to check email from home in the evening, or not answering the phone during dinner.

Although people have different preferences when it comes to how much they blend their work and home life, creating some clear boundaries between these realms can reduce the potential for work-life conflict and the stress that goes with it.

4. Seek help

The stress you are currently experiencing at your workplace most of the time is not individual specific, that is, you are not the only one experiencing it. Some of your colleagues may be experiencing or have experienced the same at some point in time. So, what should you do then? Seek help!

If you do not seek help from those who can help proffer solutions to what you are currently experiencing at your workplace, your productivity may be threatened.

When it comes to managing workplace stress, you need not keep it to yourself. Seek help from your senior colleagues, trusted colleagues and friends, or even a medical practitioner. This is because if you fail to manage workplace stress at an early stage, not only will your job be on the line, but your well-being can also be affected.

5. Take time out to relax

To manage workplace stress, you need to create time to relax. While at work, you can make use of your break to engage in activities such as listening to music, watching movies or comedy skits, or listening to podcasts just in a bid to relax before you continue with your work for the day.

You also make use of the weekends to engage in fun activities or your hobbies just as a means of getting your mind off work, getting refreshed and rejuvenated.

You can also engage in meditation, deep breathing exercises, and mindfulness (a state in which you actively observe present experiences and thoughts without judging them). All these things can help melt away stress.

