Five died, others injured in Bauchi road accident

A fatal accident at Zebra 30 of the Toro-Magama Unit, Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi State has claimed five lives while 5 others were variously injured.

According to the Sector Command, the fatal accident occurred on Friday, 02/12/2022 at about 1905hrs and was reported by 1912hrs while it took FRSC personnel 11 minutes to arrive at the scene by 1923hrs.

The accident occurred in Zaranda Village on the ever-busy Jos -Bauchi Federal Highway involving 2 vehicles, a commercial Ford Galaxy mini bus with registration number USL 144YA and a DAF trailer with registration number BKR 274 XA.

12 people, all Male Adults were involved in the accident out of which number 5 were dead and 5 injured with bruises, lacerations, and fractures.

The probable cause of the road traffic crash was speed limit violation (SPV), loss of control (LOC), and overloading (OVL).

The victims were taken to the General Hospital, Toro for proper treatment and confirmation of death after which the corpses were deposited at the mortuary.

The Team Leader of the rescue operation was DRC CS Kangtun, OC Zebra 30 who reported to the Unit Commander.

The Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi cautioned drivers against dangerous driving as well as night journeys, particularly at the peak period of the season when there is heavy traffic on the roads.

He however assured that officers and men of the FRSC will continue to do their best to keep the road safe and minimize road traffic crashes across the roads in the command.

