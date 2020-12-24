Five die in auto crash on Benin-Ekpoma-Abuja road

Five persons were confirmed dead while others sustained various degrees of injuries in a ghastly motor accident involving an 18-seater commercial bus and an articulated vehicle on the Benin-Ekpoma-Abuja highway.

The accident, according to findings, occurred at about 11:30 am near Obagie community in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State, on Thursday.

The 18-seater bus, it was gathered, was heading towards Ekpoma and was trying to avoid a pothole when it suddenly had a head-on collision with an upcoming articulated truck laden with baskets of tomatoes.

A passenger who was travelling in a Sienna bus car directly behind the commercial bus disclosed that their own vehicle narrowly escaped running into the wreckage.

The eyewitness explained that following the crash, the bus fell on the driver’s side along the road.

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Benemesia, when contacted confirmed the incident.

He said that a team of the Sector Command had been deployed to the scene for rescue operations, adding that the command would give an actual state of the death and survivors when the team returned from the accident scene.

The FRSC boss, however, attributed the crash to over speeding and dangerous overtaking on the part of the driver of the commercial bus.

