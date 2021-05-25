Five arrested as Imo Police foil attempt to burn station

The Imo State Police Command, on Tuesday, arrested five suspects who attempted to set the Orji Divisional Police Headquarters ablaze.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, PPRO of Imo State Police Command, Owerri, SP Bala Elkana, some hoodlums in their numbers, launched an offensive on the reconstruction site of Orji Divisional Police Headquarters which was earlier burnt by hoodlums during the End SARS protest in 2020.

He said that a philanthropist initiated the reconstruction project.

The PPRO said that the hoodlums, who believed that the re-establishment of a functional police station might prevent them from carrying out their nefarious acts in Orji and environs, decided to invade the construction site.

Elkana said that before the arrival of the reinforcement team led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, the hoodlums melted into the neighbouring township’s area and abandoned their operational vehicles.

The SP Elkana said the whole area was cordoned off and five suspects, who include Chigaemezu Sabastine, Casmir Ibe, John Chinonso, Chukwudi Okoro and Alozie Daberechi were arrested.

He said that three vehicles belonging to the hoodlums were recovered.

The Police Spokesman said that a mop-up operation was ongoing to arrest more suspects and recover their firearms.

Meanwhile, two innocent women were believed to have been killed by a stray bullet at Orji in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo state when some gunmen attempted to set the Police station ablaze.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when an undisclosed number of gunmen stormed the area, shooting sporadically.

The shootings occurred at both Orji, Item street and Ikenegbu streets, Douglas Road, barely 48 hours after Governor Hope Uzodimma had assured the people of Imo State that there would be no more attack in the state.

There was tension, as people were seen scampering for safety.

The situation brought to instant closure of both Secondary and Primary schools, shops and business offices by their owners.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of Police, Imo State CP, Abutu Yaro told Tribune Online in Owerri in a telephone conversation that the said Orji Police State was burnt down during the EndSARS protest.

He said that the police station which hoodlums wanted to attack was undergoing some renovations when the gunmen went there to destroy and were repelled by the police.

