GLOBAL rating agency, Fitch Ratings, has projected that Nigeria’s average monetary policy rate will remain elevated at 25.4 percent for the full year 2026, even as market analysts anticipate the Central Bank of Nigeria will keep its benchmark rate unchanged at its final Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the year.

According to Fitch’s latest sovereign macroeconomic assessment, the average policy rate is expected to ease from 27.3 percent in 2025 to 25.4 percent in 2026, before declining further to 21.7 percent in 2027 and 18.6 percent in 2028. The agency links this trajectory to moderating inflation and a gradual loosening of financial conditions by the CBN. Fitch also expects the central bank to retain the 45 per cent Cash Reserve Ratio to manage excess banking liquidity.

The forecast comes after the CBN’s September decision to cut the Monetary Policy Rate by 350 basis points to 23 per cent from 26.5 percent. Fresh data from the National Bureau of Statistics released this week showed headline inflation cooling to a six-year low of 14.06 percent in October from 14.63 percent in September. Food inflation also slowed to 19.13 percent year-on-year from 19.59 per cent the previous month.

Fitch forecasts real GDP growth of 4.3 percent in 2026, remaining above 4 per cent through 2028, driven by non-oil sector momentum. Stronger external buffers support the positive outlook, with gross foreign exchange reserves rising to $54.9 billion in late September amid improved oil production of 1.52 million barrels per day. Fiscal slippages or energy price shocks remain key downside risks, the agency noted.

The projections land just days before the CBN convenes its 308th MPC meeting on November 23 and 24 to set the final benchmark rates for the year.

Separately, market analysts from Cowry Assets Management Limited expect policymakers to maintain a cautious stance and leave the Monetary Policy Rate unchanged at 23 percent. They argue that while the moderation in headline and core inflation shows previous tightening is gaining traction, the rise in monthly headline inflation from 0.06 percent in September to 0.43 percent in October, together with a slower pace of monthly food price declines, indicates underlying price pressures have not been fully subdued.

Analysts also point to the need for the Committee to assess the transmission of the September rate cut to money market rates, lending conditions and aggregate demand before making further adjustments. Core inflation fell sharply to 10.78 percent year-on-year in October from 12.95 percent in September, while food prices continued to ease on improved harvest supplies. Regional disparities in inflation remain pronounced, however, with some states still recording double-digit increases.

Looking ahead, analysts believe the CBN will prioritise consolidating recent disinflationary gains rather than moving immediately toward further easing. Sustained moderation in both annual and monthly inflation, supported by better agricultural output, lower energy costs, exchange rate stability and disciplined fiscal operations, would create room for additional policy recalibration in 2027. Election-related spending, excess liquidity, exchange rate volatility and potential supply disruptions remain upside risks to the inflation outlook.