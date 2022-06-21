FirstMobile remains another step towards digital banking solutions ― Ezirim

FirstBank’s Group Executive, e-Business and Retail Products, Chuma Ezirim, has stated that the bank’s FirstMobile remains another step toward leveraging to bring fast and convenient digital banking solutions to customers.

Chuma stated this while speaking on the ongoing FirstMobile campaign yesterday in Lagos.

The executive noted that such necessitated the need to enter into a partnership with Interswitch to reward customers for their continuous patronage.

He explained that the bank remains committed to ensuring the continued safety of customers’ funds across multiple electronic payment channels irrespective of where our customers may be across the world.

“FirstMobile remains another obvious step towards leveraging evolving technologies to bring fast and convenient digital banking solutions to our customers.

“As the leading financial inclusion services provider in Nigeria, we are delighted to partner with Interswitch, an Africa-oriented technology-driven company, to reward our customers for their continuous patronage.

Meanwhile, he further explained that various prizes including, N1 million, N40,000, N10,000.00 cash prizes, N40,000 airtime, LED televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioning systems were and will during the campaign.

The executive added that a minimum of two bills payment worth N1,000 and five airtimes of at least a total of N2,000 in a week qualify a customer for any of the prizes.