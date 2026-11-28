…says two-day exhibition to connect businesses to new market opportunities

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the FirstBank SME Discovery: Fashion & Beauty Edition, a two-day marketplace and engagement platform scheduled to hold on 19 and 20 December 2026, at Whitestone Events Centre, Oniru, Lagos.

Themed “Where Creativity Meets Commerce”, the event will bring together businesses across fashion, accessories and beauty to showcase their products, engage consumers and explore opportunities to expand their reach.

According to a statement signed by James O. Ashu, MTL, External Communications, the initiative forms part of FirstBank’s broader commitment to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by facilitating access to markets, customers and opportunities beyond traditional financial services.

“SME Discovery is designed to create a platform where businesses can engage directly with prospective customers, build awareness for their brands and drive commercial opportunities. The Fashion & Beauty Edition will feature a curated showcase of emerging and established businesses, reflecting the creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial potential within Nigeria’s fashion and beauty sectors.

“Beyond the marketplace, the event will offer visitors opportunities to engage with business owners through experience-sharing sessions, participate in the FirstBank Business Clinic, explore product demonstrations and connect with entrepreneurs and other attendees. The programme will also feature networking opportunities, entertainment, a kids’ corner, goodie bags and food, creating an engaging environment for both businesses and consumers.”

Speaking ahead of the event, Olusegun Alebiosu, MD/CEO of FirstBank Group, said: “Small businesses play a critical role in driving economic activity, creating employment and shaping industries. At FirstBank, our commitment to supporting SMEs extends beyond providing financial services to creating platforms that connect businesses with customers, markets and opportunities that can support their growth.

“SME Discovery is one of the ways we are translating this commitment into action, bringing businesses and consumers together to create meaningful engagement and commercial possibilities. Through this edition, we look forward to spotlighting the talent, enterprise and creativity within Nigeria’s fashion and beauty industries.”

Businesses operating within the fashion, accessories and beauty categories interested in showcasing their products at the event may apply through the FirstBank website. Exhibitor applications are subject to the Bank’s selection criteria and the availability of exhibition spaces.

Through initiatives such as SME Discovery, the statement added, FirstBank continues to reinforce its commitment to empowering businesses with the platforms, connections and opportunities required to thrive, contributing to the growth and development of Nigeria’s SME ecosystem.