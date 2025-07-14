FirstBank, UNGC collaborate to drive sustainable finance, unlock capital for development

FirstBank, the West Africa premier financial institution and financial inclusion services provider, has strengthened its partnership with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) to reaffirm its commitment to driving sustainable finance and unlocking capital for development. This ongoing partnership was reinforced at the recently concluded Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4) hosted by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) in Seville, Spain.

The FfD4 Conference brought together global leaders, policymakers, and private sector experts to discuss innovative solutions to address the growing SDG financing gap and unlock capital for development in fragile and underserved regions.

FirstBank’s Chief Risk Officer, Patrick Akhidenor, represented the bank at the conference and highlighted two FirstBank flagship initiatives driving resilience finance in Nigeria: The Solar Equipment Financing initiative and the revamped FirstGem Fund. The Solar Equipment Financing initiative offers tailored financing options for the purchase and installation of solar power systems, ensuring access to clean, reliable, and affordable energy solutions. The FirstGem Fund, a women-focused proposition, provides single-digit interest loans to women entrepreneurs without collateral requirements, targeting funding gaps in critical sectors.

‘’We are committed to driving sustainable finance and unlocking capital for development,” said Patrick Akhidenor. “Our partnership with UNGC and participation in the FfD4 Conference demonstrate our dedication to innovative finance solutions that address the SDG financing gap.”

Sanda Ojambo, CEO of UNGC, emphasized the need for innovative, inclusive financial models for underserved regions. “The private sector must play a central role in shaping fit-for-purpose, scalable finance solutions,” she said. “De-risking tools and blended finance can help unlock capital and drive meaningful impact.

FirstBank’s partnership with Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and its SMEConnect hub demonstrates its capacity to lead efforts in sustainable finance. The bank provides training, networking, and tailored financing to SMEs across various sectors, including education, healthcare, and retail.

