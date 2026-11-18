First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced plans to expand its Digital Xperience Centres (DXCs) to more than 30 locations nationwide as part of efforts to deepen digital banking and improve access to round-the-clock financial services.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Group, Mr Olusegun Alebiosu, disclosed this on Tuesday, during the commissioning of a new Digital Xperience Centre in Festac, Lagos.

Alebiosu said the bank currently operates 11 centres across the country, but is working to increase the number significantly to bring automated banking services closer to customers.

He explained that the Festac facility was strategically established to serve the area’s large population and growing commercial activities, providing customers with convenient access to essential banking services without visiting conventional banking halls.

The centre offers 24-hour services, including cash withdrawals and deposits, funds transfers, instant ATM card issuance, account maintenance, personal information updates, account statement requests and complaint resolution.

Customers can also block their cards and restrict transactions in cases of suspected unauthorised access, even outside normal banking hours.

Alebiosu emphasised that the initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to improving customer experience through technology, convenience and operational efficiency.

He identified population density, commercial activities and improved security as major considerations in selecting Festac for the facility.

Addressing concerns that increased automation could lead to job losses in the banking industry, the FirstBank chief executive maintained that technology would create more employment opportunities rather than eliminate existing jobs.

“Technology will not take out jobs. Technology will create more jobs,” he said.

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He stressed that the bank had not disengaged any employee because of technology deployment, explaining that workers whose responsibilities were affected by automation were redeployed to other departments and functions.

He also urged young Nigerians to acquire relevant technical, practical and entrepreneurial skills to remain competitive in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

Earlier, Executive Director, Enterprise Transformation and Intelligence, Mr Julius Owotuga, said the centres were designed to accommodate customers who preferred self-service while retaining conventional banking channels for those who desired personal interaction.

He said the initiative formed part of FirstBank’s broader transformation programme aimed at improving service delivery, reducing routine visits to banking halls and providing customers with greater control over their banking activities.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, Prince Lanre Sanusi, commended the bank for introducing the facility, describing it as evidence of Nigeria’s growing adoption of modern banking technology.

Sanusi, however, emphasised the need for continuous training and skills development to enable Nigerians to adapt to technological changes.

He noted that automation was becoming a global reality and urged workers to improve their competencies to remain relevant in the changing employment landscape.

He also commended the security arrangements at the facility, expressing optimism that the development would further strengthen confidence in digital banking.

Sanusi said the technology demonstrated by FirstBank compared favourably with banking services he had encountered abroad, describing its introduction in Nigeria as an indication that the country was making progress in financial innovation.

Customers also welcomed the development. Dr John Daniel described the centre as a significant improvement that would bring digital banking convenience closer to residents and businesses.

Chief Desmond Igboji, a FirstBank customer since 1998, equally praised the bank’s technological advancement, expressing confidence that the new facility would improve customers’ banking experience.

FirstBank launched its first Digital Xperience Centre in Lagos in 2021. The centres complement its conventional branches by providing automated facilities through which customers can independently undertake selected banking transactions.