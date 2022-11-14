FirstBank partners Linda Ikeji TV on ‘Spotlighting First Class Material’

FirstBank has again partnered with Linda Ikeji TV in the second season of its initiative known as First Class Material which is a documentary series aimed at promoting and celebrating youth who have excelled in various fields of academic or non-academic pursuits as they contribute to the national economy.

The documentary series which showcases the accomplishments of Nigerians in different fields of endeavour is critical to inspiring the next generation of creators and innovators.

Linda Ikeji TV, (LITV) a prime production and Broadcasting Company in Nigeria is partnering with FirstBank, a premier financial institution in Africa for the production and broadcast of the second season of First-Class Material.

Speaking on the TV show, Folake Ani-Mumuney, GH, Marketing and Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited said the initiative is in line with FirstBank’s commitment to enable and empower Nigerians to contribute to societal development and create a positive impact.

According to her, Like the first season which showcased exceptional individuals, its second season delivered as expected as it was inspiring to share truly inspiring stories of great feats and accomplishments by some of the most unassuming of Nigerians, in the country and dotted around the world.

She noted that the company’s goal is to inspire the youth and encourage them to make informed choices, critical to securing their future whilst impacting mankind and society at large.

“Spotlighting First Class Material is in line with FirstBank’s commitment to enable and empower Nigerians to contribute to societal development and create a positive impact.

Also speaking, The Chief Executive Officer of the Linda Ikeji Media group, Linda Ikeji said the onus lies on Africans to tell their own stories and redefine the narrative.

Linda stated that Nigeria is a great nation with amazing human capital accomplishing great exploits across the world.

She, therefore, lauded the partnership, stating that it creates an excellent platform to showcase Nigeria to the world, as the extraordinary people that we truly are.

“This partnership with FirstBank creates an excellent platform to showcase Nigeria to the world, as the extraordinary people that we truly are,” she said.

Speaking also, Season 2 Winner, Dr Olusola Ayoola, who is the Chief Executive Officer, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence in Nigeria (RAIN) described the partnership as phenomenal as it is hinged on promoting the value of hardwork.

According to him, this has been able to disuse most Nigerians from thinking about getting rich quickly only but also contributing to the development of the society.

Olusola noted that the initiative has helped their business grow in leaps and bounds, describing the partnership as a massive hit.

“What FirstBank and Linda Ikeji are doing to promote the value of hard work is phenomenal, considering the fact that in Nigeria today most people think about getting rich quickly.

“But with this partnership, they are bringing value to hard work whereby it is not just enough to be rich but there is a need to contribute to the society whether it is remembering the needs of the privileged or helping the country attain some technological advancements worth recognising.

“This initiative has helped our business grow as more people know about our work and we get value on investment.

“So the partnership by FirstBank and Linda Ikeji is a massive hit,” Dr Shola stated.

