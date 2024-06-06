Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has been hailed as a trailblazer and a champion of progress by the Northwest Progressives League, a non-partisan group of concerned citizens

This was made known at a press conference held at Arewa House in Kaduna by the group’s Secretary General, Hassana Labaran Ali.

Ali disclosed that Governor Sani’s administration has achieved in one year what others couldn’t in four years

According to her, Governor Sani’s remarkable achievements include signing an Executive Order to benefit over 2 million poor and underserved people and releasing N3 billion to pensioners and families of deceased civil servants.

“Other achievements are the commissioning of the first Township stadium in rural Kaduna, kickstarting rural electrification and roads, launching mobile clinics for remote areas, and introducing a home-grown economic intervention measure called ‘A Kori Talauci (drive away poverty, in Hausa language).”.

The group also praised Governor Sani for being the first governor to spend N11.4 billion to alleviate citizens’ suffering and establish a Security Trust Fund, distributing 150 operational vehicles to security agents, and offering logistics support in the war against terrorism.

“This is a testament to Governor Sani’s commitment to delivering qualitative governance services to the people of Kaduna State. “His achievements will improve the lives of millions of residents, create jobs, and drive economic growth.”. Ali said.

The Northwest Progressives League commended Governor Sani for his tireless efforts and urged him to sustain the tempo.

“Our endorsement is a significant boost to Governor Sani’s administration because we are a non-partisan organisation known for objective assessment of governance.

“Governor Sani’s remarkable achievements have set a new standard for governance in Kaduna State, and his commitment to the people’s welfare has earned him widespread recognition.

“As the state continues to witness unprecedented progress, one thing is clear: Uba Sani has done in one year what others couldn’t do in four years.

