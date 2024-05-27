Akwa Ibom Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has been rated high in his achievements in Education, Agriculture, Aviation Development among other sectors within his first year in office as governor.

In a statement entitled ‘Governor Umo Eno Exceeding Expectations’, and made available to our Correspondent, a volunteer group in the ages of ARISE Ambassadors noted that the last 365 days have witnessed people-oriented governance led by Pastor Umo Eno.

Endorsed by its Director of information, Mr. Paul Ufot, the statement noted that the group had assigned itself the responsibility of appraising the administration of Pastor Umo Eno, when it makes progress and when it derails, to project and determine the destination of Akwa Ibom State in the near future under the present administration.

According to the release, the success of the administration popularly known as the Golden Era, started with the touch on roads and other infrastructure, having completed about 80 road projects, some of which he inherited from previous admissions.

“Governor Eno has delivered impressively on sustainable development. Some of the roads are already inaugurated, while work is ongoing at different stages of completion in others.

“A very crucial sector where the governor has timely intervened in the education sector, where he has raised a banner without stain and hoisted Akwa Ibom on the totem pole of a bright future, secured in lofty policies and programmes.

The governor has begun from the foundation to build education in the State. Two model primary schools have already been commissioned.

The model primary schools are with state-of-the-art learning facilities which come with sports facilities and residential quarters for teachers, to encourage them to give their best to the children.

“Moreso, free books, school uniforms, school bags, and school shoes are given to the children to complement the effort of their parents/guardians. This way, a huge burden is taken from the sponsors while achieving the aim of making the children feel excited to study at that impressionable age.

“Governor Umo Eno’s love for education also necessitated the commencement of 100 Million Naira Education Trust Fund for persons with disabilities who are studying in tertiary institutions, and this is enjoyed by all Nigerians irrespective of their States of origin.

“Also, the Governor has facilitated the payment of bursary to Akwa Ibom State students in tertiary institutions to ease their financial needs,” the statement explained.

ARISE Ambassadors describes the governor’s vision for agriculture as unprecedented, recalling that upon assumption of duty as Chief Executive of the state, Eno led a high-powered delegation to Port Novo, Benin Republic to understudy the exploits and success of Songhai Farms, which he has already replicated in Akwa Ibom State as Ibom Model Farms.

A farm that can be likened to the Garden of Eden, targeted at achieving food sufficiency and food security for Akwa Ibom people. Good enough, the Governor has adequately mobilized the people to the farm through effective policies in agriculture.

“It was a masterstroke for Governor Umo Eno when, through the Ibom Leadership and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (Ibom LED), Governor Umo Eno halted 800 youths on their way to poverty, and replaced their destinies with that of boom and hope, giving a whopping 400 million Naira at 500 Thousand Naira each, for them to either start a business or inject into an existing business as entrepreneurs.

“The governor has equally planted a seed of prosperity for Akwa Ibom State on the fertile soil of aviation sector development, with the second taxiway at the Victor Attah International Airport, in addition to the International Terminal Building,“ it continued.

It acknowledged sustainable peace as one of the major achievements of the previous administration of Mr Udom Emmanuel, inherited by Umo Eno’s administration, saying that to sustain the peace, Governor Eno has created the Ministry of Internal Security and Waterways Management and appointed a retired General of the Nigerian Army; Capt. Iniobong Ekong, as the maiden commissioner.

“In addition, Governor Eno added another initiative of Ibom Community Watch which serves as actionable intelligence to regular security agencies. This initiative apart from the peace it has engendered for Akwa Ibom people, has also created gainful engagements for the youths from the 31 LGAs in the state.

“The peace is further complemented by the governor’s support to security agencies such as giving gunboats to the Navy and other logistics support to the security agencies to help nip crime in the bud in the State.

The volunteer group also appraised the robust healthcare policies and programmes, revolutionising the healthcare sector from primary healthcare, where some primary healthcare centres are already commissioned and equipped.

“It sees the payment of Gratuities and other entitlements to retirees as a major achievement of Umo Eno’s administration, which used to be a major headache and recurring decimal for succeeding administrations due to the huge accumulation of debts in that direction.

“But we have witnessed that the Governor has put smiles on the faces of the retirees in the State, as he has already given about 20 billion Naira for the payment of their gratuities and other entitlements, especially to the retired primary school teachers.”

Distributing free food to the vulnerable members of society through the bulk purchase agency in addition to the Compassionate Homes built for widows and other disadvantaged members of society. is another milestone captured by ARISE Ambassadors, saying it shows the caring and compassionate leader in Umo Eno.

“Governor Umo Eno has a plan for all. He prioritises the welfare of all which has necessitated the housing projects now sprouting in the State for the sake of those who may not have what it takes to acquire land and build their own houses,” the statement concluded.

