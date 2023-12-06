The Oyo State Government has urged public primary schools across the state to strictly adhere to the laid down unified examination timetable.

The Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, OYOSUBEB, Dr Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, stated this on Wednesday, during a monitoring exercise of the first term unified examination going on across the State.

The first term unified examination in public primary schools commenced on Wednesday and is expected to end on Friday.

Adeniran said the motive was to ensure simultaneous participation of all schools in the examination.

The OYOSUBEB helmsman also warned against all forms of malpractices, saying “excuses would not be accepted from any school teacher caught in the act of aiding examination malpractices.”

He said, “we have gone round some schools, and we appealed to school head-teachers to ensure adherence to the timetable given to them by the state government.”

While inspecting schools in Ibadan North, Ibadan North-East and Ibadan South-West Local Governments, Adeniran noted that the level of preparedness of schools and students was quite impressive.

While he applauded the smooth conduct of the exercise in schools monitored, Adeniran also solicited the continued support of all concerned stakeholders for success in the education sector.

Some of the schools visited were Abadina Basic Schools 1&2; Army Children’s School; and St. Brigids Covent School, Mokola, Ibadan.

