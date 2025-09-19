First Nigeria Travelprenuer conference holds in Lagos today

The Travelpreneur Conference and Expo (TRAVCONEXPO) is set to revolutionize Nigeria’s travel industry by bringing together industry stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and experts to shape the future of travel.

Scheduled to take place on September 19 and 20, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, the event promises to be a game-changer.

With the theme “Innovating the Future of Travel: Empowering Entrepreneurs in a New Era,” TRAVCONEXPO will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and exhibition booths showcasing travel-related services and products. The conference will focus on key areas such as sustainable tourism, digital marketing, entrepreneurship, emerging technologies, and evolving consumer behaviors.

ALSO READ: ‘Go to Court,’ Dangote Refinery dares marketers, alleges N1.5trn subsidy demands

Organized by Travconex Projects Limited, a subsidiary of Aeroport Group, the event aims to foster collaboration among travel startups, established industry players, investors, and technology providers.

By providing a platform for networking, learning, and exploring travel-related products and services, TRAVCONEXPO is poised to drive innovation and growth in Nigeria’s travel industry.