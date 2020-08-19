First modular refinery with 12,000 barrels crude-oil capacity at 75 percent completion ― Sylva

The Minister of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva has disclosed that the first hydro-skimming private modular refinery with a capacity of 12,000 barrels of crude oil per day, is at 75 per cent completion.

The Azikel refinery built by businessman, Dr Azibapu Eruani is located in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The Company’s spokesperson Austin Ebipade, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the Minister, during an inspection of the refinery, had expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to reversing Nigeria’s status as a net importer of refined petroleum products.

He said the Azikel hydro-skimming refinery is a massive visionary and pragmatic quest to facilitate the Federal Government’s objectives towards attaining self-sufficiency in the production of refined products such as petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and liquified petroleum gas (LPG).

“The Azikel Refinery is set to actualise the ‘export’ of refined products from Bayelsa State to other states in the Nigerian federation, with daily production of 1.5 million litres of petrol, one million litres of diesel 500,000 litres of kerosene and aviation fuel, thereby reversing of the stigma of Nigeria, the world’s fifth-largest producer of crude oil being a net importer of refined products,” the statement quoted him to have said.

Also, he stated that the administration’s vision to industrialise the Niger Delta, boost infrastructural development and facilitate employment-creation is being dynamically actualised through the innovation.

According to him, the Azikel Refinery through the additional workforce will encourage hundreds of youth towards the acquisition of vocational skills needed to fill the paid and self-employment slots being rapidly created by the refinery.

He commended the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in the development of the project.

Also, he lauded the participation of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Total Nigeria and Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) for the supply of feedstock for the Azikel refinery.

On his part, Dr Eruani, President of Azikel Petroleum refinery applauded the Buhari-led administration for granting a license to the company.

He assured that the Company will: “work assiduously towards actualising the Buhari administration’s objective of industrialising the nation, creating positive economic multipliers, including jobs for the youth and other Nigerians.

“The Azikel Refinery is only a subsidiary that genuinely mirrors the patriotism and innovations of the Azikel Group.”

