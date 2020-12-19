First Military Governor of defunct North-Western state, Usman Faruk dies at 85

Former first Military Governor of the defunct North-Western State, Usman Faruk, (Jarman Gombe) retired Commissioner of Police is dead.

He died in the early hours of Friday at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe after a protracted illness at the age of 85.

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya while reacting to the death, expressed grief over the demise of the elder statesman and fist military Governor of the defunct North-Western state before the creation of more states in 1976.

The Governor led a government delegation to attend the funeral prayer for the deceased, which was held at the Modibbo Bubayero Central Mosque, Emir’s Palace, Gombe.

In a message of condolence, the Governor described the late former Commissioner of Police as a complete gentleman, distinguished officer and accomplished personality who sacrificed a lot for the unity, progress and development of the nation and left behind good memories that will continue to linger on for a long time to come.

Inuwa Yahaya added that, “Gombe State has indeed lost a great pillar and respected elder. He was an astute officer, well respected for his humility, exemplary leadership and commitment to the unity and development of Gombe State and Nigeria in general.”

He further said that, “We will continue to remember him for his fatherly disposition and excellent deeds both in service and retirement, and in particular for his service to the community, the state and nation in a variety of roles.”

“On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, we convey our sincere condolences to his immediate family and associates over this great loss.

May Allah reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus, ” the Governor added.

