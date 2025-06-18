First LNG-powered ship berths at APM Terminals, Apapa

APM Terminals Apapa, Nigeria’s largest container terminal, recently marked a significant milestone with the arrival of Kota Oasis, the first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered containership to visit West Africa.

In a statement released by APM Terminals on Wednesday, the vessel—measuring 260 metres in length and 46 metres in width, with a gross tonnage of 77,850—sails under the Singaporean flag and is owned by Pacific International Lines (PIL).

It is the fifth LNG-powered ship in PIL’s fleet and the first of its new “O” class — a series of 8,200 TEU dual-fuel container vessels capable of running on both LNG and, in future, bio-methane to further cut carbon emissions.

Kota Oasis is equipped with Win-GD’s advanced X-DF engines featuring Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER), a system that reduces methane slip and helps lower the vessel’s environmental impact.

These engines provide a low-pressure gas solution that is cost-effective, energy-efficient, and compliant with the International Maritime Organisation’s Tier III regulations. They emit low levels of nitrogen oxides and virtually no sulphur oxides or particulate matter, making the vessel one of the most environmentally friendly in its class.

Speaking at the berthing ceremony, Steen Knudsen, Terminal Manager at APM Terminals Apapa, expressed appreciation for PIL’s decision to dock the LNG-powered vessel at the terminal. He emphasised that the move aligns with APM Terminals’ mission to reduce carbon emissions within the port and its surrounding communities.

Knudsen noted that efficient port operations contribute to faster vessel turnaround times, enabling ships to travel at slower speeds to their next destinations, thereby conserving fuel and reducing overall emissions. He reaffirmed APM Terminals’ commitment to the Nigerian market, stating that the company would continue investing in infrastructure upgrades to improve operational efficiency, accommodate larger vessels, and support trade growth.

Olawunmi Akinyemi, Head of Operations for PIL Nigeria, described the arrival of Kota Oasis as a major achievement that reinforces the company’s dedication to the Nigerian and West African markets. He stated that Nigeria remains a core focus for PIL and that the introduction of the LNG-powered vessel reflects the company’s broader strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance cost efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Dhruv Kohli, Operations Lead for PIL West Africa, added that the vessel’s arrival in Apapa demonstrates PIL’s commitment to deploying the latest and most advanced shipping technologies in the region. He pointed to the company’s investment in dual-fuel engines capable of using LNG, traditional fuel, and, eventually, ammonia once it becomes a viable option.

Kohli stressed the importance of embracing innovation to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint and build a more sustainable future for maritime transport.

The event also drew praise from Nigerian port authorities and regulatory bodies. Engr. Ibrahim Abdul, General Manager of Health and Safety Executive at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), commended PIL for introducing the LNG-powered vessel, calling it a move that supports the International Maritime Organisation’s policies on carbon emission reduction.

Representing the NPA’s Executive Director for Marine and Operations, Abdul outlined the agency’s sustainability initiatives, including the conversion of generators to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and the installation of solar energy systems at the port.

Deputy Comptroller Gbenga Adeniyi of the Nigeria Customs Service and Adebowale Lawal, Port Manager of the Lagos Port Complex, also applauded the development. Lawal described Kota Oasis’s arrival as a significant accomplishment for both PIL and APM Terminals, expressing satisfaction that such a groundbreaking voyage began at Apapa, which he called Nigeria’s premier port where “everything good is happening.”

The event marked a milestone not only for Nigeria’s maritime sector but also for broader efforts to adopt cleaner, more sustainable practices across the global shipping industry.

