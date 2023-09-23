The Ibadan Tech Expo, held on September 9, 2023, at the International Conference Centre, Ibadan, witnessed an extraordinary convergence of tech enthusiasts, professionals, and stakeholders who share a profound passion for the dynamic world of technology. The event has been a triumph for the organisers and proof of Ibadan’s vibrant and evolving tech landscape.

In his welcome address, Hon. Balogun Danjuma, the Convener of Ibadan Tech Expo, shared his journey of determination, highlighting the overwhelming support with over 1,000 volunteers and an impressive sponsorship count of 72. He outlined a visionary 10-year plan for the Ibadan Tech Expo, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to the growth of the local tech ecosystem.

“The Ibadan Tech Expo is not just an event; it’s a movement that will propel our city into the tech spotlight. We have a decade-long commitment to nurturing local talent, fostering innovation, and establishing Ibadan as a thriving tech hub,” remarked Hon. Danjuma.

The first keynote speaker at the event, Seun Onigbinde, Director of BudgIT, inspired the audience with his insightful address. Onigbinde emphasised the need for disruptive innovation, shared his entrepreneurial journey with BudgIT, and encouraged attendees to aspire beyond local standards, aiming for global excellence in fintech.

“You don’t need to leave Ibadan to think big or work at a global level. To succeed in tech, you must possess poise, intelligence, expertise, and soft skills. Take courses on management and leadership, push yourself out of your comfort zone, and build the smallest version of your idea that delivers value,” advised Onigbinde.

Akin Alabi, the Keynote Speaker, delivered an engaging speech on “How to Sell Tech to Nigerians”. He highlighted the distinction between having a tech job and owning a tech business, stressing that tech should empower and enhance traditional business models.

He underscored that tech businesses should prioritise sound business fundamentals over coding skills and the perils of relying on luck in entrepreneurship.

“Tech is a tool to enhance and scale your business. Your tech is only as valuable as the businesses it supports. Success in tech requires more than just technical skills; it demands a solid business foundation,” explained Akin Alabi.

In reflecting on this momentous event, Oyewole Fikayo, CEO of Punctuate Company, the PR firm in charge of the event, underlined Punctuate’s unwavering dedication to fostering collaboration, innovation and growth within the Ibadan tech ecosystem.

“The Ibadan Tech Expo showcased the immense potential and talent within our city. We are honoured to have played a part in this journey and remain committed to amplifying the voices and ideas of our local tech community,” stated Fikayo.

In his closing remarks, the convener, Hon. Danjuma, expressed gratitude to all who supported the event, including the executive governor of Oyo State, Eng. Seyi Makinde, Oyo State Government, Cardify Africa, Google Developer Student Clubs, LARVA Academy, MTN, SekiApp, Patchpay, along with esteemed media partners such as the Nigerian Tribune, NewsExtra24, Jamz FM, Beat FM, Naija FM, among others.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE