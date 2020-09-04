First Class Muslim Foundation holds maiden conference

THE First-Class Muslim Foundation (FCMF), a non-governmental organisation that celebrates and mentors exceptional Muslim students and graduates, has held its first leadership programme on the video conferencing platform, Zoom.

The event, which was held for five days, kicked off on Friday, August 14, 2020, and ended on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, was aimed at providing mentorship in critical thinking, goal setting, core competence and negotiation skills to the attendees of the event who were predominantly Muslim youths.

According to the executive director of the foundation, Mr Abolore Sobayo, FCMF, which came into existence in 2017, was the brainchild of Mr Sulaimon Ogunmuyiwa, chairman of the Incorporated Trustee of the Foundation.

He had been privileged to attend a function where 36 first class Muslim graduates were given awards for their outstanding academic performance hence he felt the need to create a residential leadership programme for first class Muslim graduates in Nigeria.

The programmed is designed to not only reward first-class Muslim youths with awards of outstanding performance but also support them in securing scholarship awards and other funding opportunities for postgraduate studies.

With the foundation aiming to provide a sense of motivation for Muslim youths, their past conferences have been platforms through which they also hone the employability skills of young Muslim graduates from Nigeria’s institutions of higher learning and ultimately provide sustainable career paths that will spur Muslim youths to the peak of their endeavours in the shortest possible time.

Sobayo said: “Within four years of organising the M-First Series Leadership Programme for first-class Muslim graduates, a total of 223 first-class Muslim graduates have passed through the programme.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Politician, Others Offended By My Husband Should Forgive Him ― Adedibu’s Widow

Wife of the late strongman of Oyo State politics Alhaji Lamidi Ariyibi Adedibu, Alhaja Modinat Abosede Adedibu has come out to appeal to those he offended while alive to forgive him, as there is no human being that does not make mistakes. She also added that since he is now late, those who offended him too…First Class Muslim Foundation

Kill Me Rather Than Destroy My Cannabis Farm ― Suspect Begs NDLEA In Kogi

A suspected Cannabis Sativa farmer, Clement Akor, has begged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to take his life instead of destroying his 10-hectare cannabis plantation. Akor, a 42 years old father of six children from Enabo village in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State was arrested by the Kogi State command of…First Class Muslim Foundation First Class Muslim Foundation

CAMA Is Against Religious Institutions In Nigeria ―CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Wednesday said that the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) was being targeted at religious institutions in the country. Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the spokesman of CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere said that it was also a plot by the Federal Government to have access to finance…First Class Muslim Foundation First Class Muslim Foundation