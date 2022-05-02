First Bank wins Best Bank in Digital Transformation Nigeria 2022

NIGERIA’S premier banking institution and leading financial services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has won two awards: Best Bank in Nigeria 2022 and Best Banking Digital Transformation Nigeria at the International Investor Awards 2022.

International Investor is a print and online publication that provides insights, news and visual informative pieces with topics ranging from world markets, investing opportunities, industry analysis and so much more.

The bank was recognised with the Best Bank in Nigeria 2022 award for its leadership role in promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria which has been integral to improving lives and stimulating businesses of individuals across the country.

Also, the Best Bank in Digital Transformation was awarded to First Bank in recognition of its continued efforts at reinventing its digital banking channels which have been central to reinforcing the bank’s leading role in promoting a cashless society in the country whilst putting customers at an advantage in enjoying a secured and seamless digital banking experiences.

The bank’s digital banking channels include its recently unveiled fully automated branch (First Bank Digital Experience Centre), *894# USSD banking, FirstMobile, First online, and WhatsApp banking, amongst others.

Expressing delight at the bank’s performance, Ms Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, said, “We thank International Investor Awards for the recognition, whilst dedicating these awards to our esteemed customers spread across the world for their unflinching patronage of our services through our 128 years of existence.





“As a bank that is woven into the fabric of society, we remain committed to ensuring that our customers enjoy safe, secure and advanced financial services as they seamlessly carry out their banking transactions on the go, irrespective of where they are,” she concluded.

In the 2021 financial year, the bank received similar recognitions. A few of these are; Most Innovative Retail Banking App Nigeria 2021 by Global Banking and Finance Awards; African Bank of the Year 2021 & Innovative Banking Product of the Year 2021 by African Leadership Magazine Awards; Best Internet Banking Nigeria 2021 by International Business Magazine; Best Financial Brand 2021 by Global Brands Awards.

Others are; Best Consumer Digital Bank 2021 by Global Finance; Alternative Delivery Channel of the Year 2021 by BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions Awards and 2nd Most admired financial services Brand in Africa by Brand Africa.