First Bank rewards Verve card users with free fuel
First Bank Nigeria is set to reward its customers for Verve Card usage in its Free Fuel Promotion in partnership with Oando plc.
The Free Fuel promo which is activated by FirstBank in collaboration with Verve International and Oando Plc., kicked off on Monday, 6 July 2020 to Friday, 24 July 2020 between 6 am and 6 pm.
In a statement issued to newsmen, the Bank stated that FirstBank Verve Cardholders will receive 5 extra litres of fuel for free instantly at selected Oando Fuel Stations across Lagos every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday for a minimum of N3,000 fuel purchase in the promo.
While highlighting the fuel stations where the promo will run, The Bank stated Abijo (Lekki Stillwaters), Fola-Agoro, Maryland, Agege-Bypass, Lakowe, Lawanson, Ojodu- Berger, Alapere, Shiro Road (Fadeyi Ikorodu Rd.), Awolowo Rd (by Fire Service), Marina, and Tradefair stations.
It explained that Verve card is a secure debit card that allows the cardholder to conveniently meet day to day financial needs such as payment for goods and services, airtime recharge, bill payments, funds transfer, etc.
