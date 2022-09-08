First Bank rewards customers with N50m, car in Verve Card Campaign

First Bank of Nigeria has rewarded its customers with a brand new car and N50m in the Verve Card campaign.

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremony, Mr Chuma Ezirim, FirstBank’s Group Executive, E-Business and Retail Products, said that the aim of the promo was to appreciate the bank’s over eight million Verve Debit Cardholders. He stated that the bank will continue to partner with Verve to reward the patronage of customers.

Mr Olakunle Animasaun said he never expected to win the grand prize and he was overwhelmed with the excitement of winning the car.

“Initially I doubted the credibility when someone called me from ​F​irst ​B​ank, informing me I had won a car.

“I did not believe it, until I got here, saw the car and the key was handed over to me. I thank FirstBank and Verve for this opportunity given to me. I pray that God will continue to bless them.” He said.

He urged other cardholders to continue to use Verve cards to enjoy seamless payment solutions.

Speaking also, Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director of Verve International, said the firm partnered with First Bank to reward loyal customers because they both shared a similar vision of delivering world-class payment solutions to their esteemed customers.

He further said beyond the overarching goals of providing secure and innovative solutions to its customers, Verve is committed to creating unique customer experiences and rewarding customers for their continued patronage. “We congratulate all the lucky cardholders, and we will be taking the excitement a notch higher with the presentation of the gift items and a brand-new car to lucky winners.”

The presentation ceremony had representatives from the Regulatory bodies; National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Lagos State Lotteries Board (LSLB) among others in attendance.

