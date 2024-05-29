Pro-Chancellor Abdulkadir Kure University of Education Minna, Professor Mohammed Yahaya Kuta, has commended Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, for his audacious courage to confront the development deficits of the state with remarkable achievements within one year in office.

According to Prof. Yahaya Kuta, “There is no doubt that the farmer governor’s visionary leadership and commitment to the welfare and progress of the people of Niger State and Nigeria as a whole are palpable and extraordinary in many dimensions.”.

In a congratulatory message issued in Minna on the auspicious occasion of his one year in office, Professor Yahaya Kuta said that in the last year, Governor Umaru Bago has been inspiring, productive, and full of great prospects.

The former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) further explained that the first year anniversary of any administration marks a crucial indicator of its policy direction; hence, Farmer Bago’s one year in office has illuminated a promising new horizon for urban renewal, education, the green economy, health, and the fight against insecurity, among other initiatives.

He said the visible strides made by Governor Mohammed Bago’s administration, as seen on various screens and platforms, painted a vivid picture of his steadfast commitment to effecting positive change, acknowledging that his leadership is making tangible impacts on the lives of the people of the state through legacy initiatives.

The Pro-Chancellor said the purposeful leadership style of Bago has propelled several ongoing projects spread across the state, adding that his imprints were being felt in all sectors of the economy.

According to him, some of the achievements of the governor in the last year include infrastructural development, education, health, the green economy initiative, transformation, and renaming the Minna Airport to Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, saying Bago has exhibited great foresight, resulting in the present glorious status of the state.

Others include the establishment of Abdulkadir Kure University Minna to expand access to tertiary education in the state, the massive infrastructure development through the urban renewal projects, the five hundred and fifty-six kilometres roads across the state, the new Niger agenda that has broken the jinx of Minna-Bida road, IBB University Teaching Hospital project, massive Agricultural Mechanisation that was launched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and many other laudable initiatives

Professor Yahaya Kuta prayed that Allah will continue to bless Governor Umaru Bago with good health, wisdom and more courage to serve humanity and build the New Niger desired by all.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE