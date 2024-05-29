The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the last governorship election in Kogi State, Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, enjoined Nigerians on Wednesday to support the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration for economic resuscitation and peace in the country.

Ajaka, in a congratulatory message to mark President Tinubu’s first-year anniversary, also urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

According to him, “There is no doubting the fact that Mr President loves this country dearly, and he is thus working assiduously to reverse the economic downturn without repeating the errors of previous leaders in bygone years who risked the future of the nation into the pouches of imperialist shylock lenders that are holding us to ransom almost forever.

“Mr President believes that with the right priorities in place and arduously pursued, spartan discipline, the national will, hard work, and the deployment of cutting-edge technology in our productive endeavours, Nigeria can be great again.

“Therefore, it would be wise and appropriate for Nigerians of all faiths, works of life, tribes, nationalities, political inclinations, and parochial interests to close ranks, no matter how disparate, and join hands with Mr President, the federal government, and other subnational authorities and institutions in the supreme effort of national redemption and economic resuscitation in the collective interest, peace, and prosperity of all of us.”.

The SDP gubernatorial candidate noted, “On this auspicious day, I warmly congratulate Nigerians on the first anniversary of the government of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR and his team. This event comes naturally with mixed concerns amongst our dear countrymen and women.

“Necessarily, I join those who commend the herculean strides of Mr. President in the improved management of the security situation in the country; the spirited development and revamping of critical public infrastructure; student loans as education stimulus; the efforts in improving the value of the Naira in relation to the United States Dollar (USD) and other major currencies of the world; strategic intervention in the aviation sector, especially in leveraging mutually beneficial international airfare modulation between Nigerian airlines and those of other global destinations; as well as the establishment of a national airline for Nigeria;

“Settlement of our international financial obligations; the aggressive and productive war against corruption, especially in our apex financial institutions; encouragement and attraction of improved foreign direct investments in the major sectors of Nigeria’s economy, just to mention a few.

However, most Nigerians are struggling with survival as a result of the undeniably harsh and untoward economic realities that have besieged our nation at this time, in the varied forms of hyper inflation and exorbitant cost of living”.

According to him, ‘Unfortunately, the source factors are essentially global and beyond the direct control of individual nations, of which Nigeria is not exempt.

“It is my fervent appeal that Nigerians should remain patient and resilient in the face of these daunting challenges.”

