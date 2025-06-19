FIRS weekend opening: A public office with a difference

In Nigeria, it is believed and widely accepted that weekends belong to the people. They are for markets, family time, and catching up on everything the busy week couldn’t accommodate. That is why when a government agency announces that it will open its offices on weekends, it naturally draws attention. It is rare.

What the public is more used to are stories of agencies that barely function within the usual five working days. That is what makes the new step by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), under the leadership of Executive Chairman Dr. Zacch Adedeji, commendable. From June 14 to 29, FIRS offices nationwide will be open on Saturdays and Sundays to provide tax services to Nigerians.

This is not a publicity stunt. It is a timely response to a pressing need. With the Companies Income Tax filing deadline approaching, many individuals and businesses are trying to meet their obligations before June 30, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For those who cannot afford to leave work or close their shops during the week, this weekend window is a lifeline. It offers flexibility. It removes pressure. And most importantly, it reflects something we do not see often enough in public service: consideration.

This new development is not limited to select branches. It covers all relevant FIRS offices under the Large Taxpayers Group, Government and Medium Taxpayers Group, and Emerging Taxpayers Group. From Lagos Island to Kwara, from city centers to smaller towns, offices will be open and ready to serve. What this means is that more Nigerians regardless of where they live or work can now walk in on a weekend and get things done. The success of this weekend’s policy shows a deliberate leadership style rooted in institutional reform.

Since assuming office in 2023, the Tax Boss has focused not only on revenue performance but also on building internal capacity. Staff remuneration has been improved. Promotions are now based on clearly defined performance benchmarks. Employee welfare has received renewed attention. These reforms have promoted a more motivated workforce, a fact acknowledged by staff during this year’s Workers’ Day commemorations. This internal restructuring is quietly enhancing the quality of public service delivery across the agency.

At the same time, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is pursuing a progressive national revenue target of ₦25.2 trillion for 2025, following a record ₦21.6 trillion in 2024. Rather than relying on pressure tactics or reactive measures, the agency is investing in scalable infrastructure and technology.

Through initiatives such as the TaxPro Max platform and the establishment of more accessible satellite offices, FIRS is demonstrating its commitment to inclusion, efficiency, and voluntary compliance. The weekend extension is consistent with this broader agenda, offering a practical model of how public institutions can be both responsive and forward-thinking.

Well done, Nigeria. Well done for expecting better. Well done for valuing service. Well done for holding systems to a higher standard. Well done to Dr. Zacch for proving that leadership can listen, act, and make a real difference. This is not just about convenience. It is about moving forward in ways that matter. Let’s build on this.

Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi is the technical assistant on broadcast media to the executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service