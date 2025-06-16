FIRS to open on weekends throughout June — Zacch Adedeji

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) will now open its tax offices on weekends throughout June, following a directive by its Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, to help businesses meet their tax obligations before the end-of-month deadline.

According to a statement issued by Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS chairman, the weekend operations began on Saturday, June 14, and will continue until Sunday, June 29, 2025.

The new schedule mandates offices to open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays.

The move is part of Adedeji’s broader commitment to transforming the FIRS into a more customer-focused and service-oriented agency.

“This initiative reflects the chairman’s commitment to matching the agency’s customer-centric policy with tangible action,” the statement read.

The weekend extension comes during the peak period of the Companies Income Tax (CIT) filing season, as companies with a December 31 financial year-end are legally required to submit their tax returns by June 30.

“To ease the process for taxpayers, enhance service delivery, and maximize tax collection during this critical period, management has approved extension of tax office operations to weekends for the month of June 2025,” read a directive jointly signed by Ms Amina Ado, Dr Dick Irri, and Mr Kabir Abba, the Coordinating Directors of the Large Taxpayers Group (LTG), Government and Medium Taxpayers Group (GMTG), and Emerging Taxpayers Group (ETG) respectively.

Upon assuming office, Adedeji reorganised FIRS operations to simplify the tax payment process, driving a strategic shift from being a mere tax collector to a public-facing service provider.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE