FIRS to host public webinar on taxpayer services, fiscal reforms

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), through its Taxpayer Services Department (TPSD), in collaboration with the Fiscal and Tax Reform Implementation Division (FTRID), has announced a public webinar aimed at engaging stakeholders on key taxpayer service initiatives and ongoing fiscal reforms.

The webinar scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 17th June 2025, will be attended virtually by stakeholders.

According a statement signed by the Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Arabirin Aderonke Atoyebi, the session is designed to enhance public understanding of recent improvements in taxpayer services, clarify ongoing reform efforts within Nigeria’s tax system, and provide an open platform for taxpayers, stakeholders, and the general public to interact directly with FIRS representatives.

“In line with its commitment to transparency and taxpayer education, the FIRS encourages widespread participation in this event. Interested participants are urged to join via the Zoom platform as the Service continues its drive to improve voluntary compliance and ease of tax administration.

“Given the strategic importance of this initiative, we kindly request the support of all media partners in publicising the webinar across both traditional and social media platforms.

“Your esteemed cooperation in this regard will go a long way in boosting awareness and fostering a deeper connection with our valued taxpayers”, the statement added.