FIRS to begin nationwide tax compliance monitoring

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) would embark on a nationwide Value Added Tax (VAT) and Withholding Tax (WHT) compliance monitoring exercise from next month.

The FIRS Executive Chairman, Muhammad Nami disclosed this in a notice he personally signed announcing the Service’s preparedness to begin the compliance monitoring exercise, which is coming on the heels of an earlier notice by the Service to commence the enforcement and recovery of unremitted tax deductions owed the federation by some states and local governments.

He said, the VAT and Withholding Tax Compliance Monitoring exercise will involve teams of FIRS officers visiting selected taxpayers and taxable persons to review their VAT and Withholding Tax records.

According to Mr Nami, “The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) shall embark on a nationwide VAT and WHT compliance monitoring exercise with effect from July 1, 2022.

“As a result, teams of officers from the Service shall visit selected taxpayers, taxable persons (including companies, NGOs or MDAs) to review their VAT and WHT records.”

In the notice, Mr Nami also highlighted that the exercise will cover the period from 2016 to 2020 accounting years for taxable persons whose records have been audited by the Service up to the 2015 accounting year.





He, however, noted that for taxpayers whose records have not been audited by the Service up to 2015, the exercise will be extended to include the prior years that have not been tax audited.

The Service also called on all taxable persons and tax agents to immediately remit deductions of VAT and Withholding Tax they have made on its behalf.

“All taxable persons or tax agents who have made deductions of VAT or WHT on behalf of the Service are required to immediately remit all such deductions to the FIRS within two weeks of this publication,” he added.

Mr Nami also stated that those who would be visited during the monitoring exercise will be notified and informed of the required documents for review beforehand.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…FIRS to begin nationwide tax compliance monitoring

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…FIRS to begin nationwide tax compliance monitoring

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…FIRS to begin nationwide tax compliance monitoring