FIRS leveraged technology to generate over N7.5tn in few years ― Chairman

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has stated that the agency leveraged Information Technology to generate N7.5 trillion for the government in the last few years.

The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Muhammad Nami, who was represented by a principal officer of FIRS, made this known at The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the umbrella body of all Information Technology (IT) professionals in Nigeria’s conferment ceremony over the weekend in Lagos.

Nami stated that the profession of the future is Information Technology.

Nami, therefore, encouraged other government agencies to make better use of the opportunities that technology offers.

Speaking also, The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, who spoke through video conferencing, said Information Technology has contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria as a nation, through various government policy implementations.

He said Nigeria could achieve economic prosperity and become a developed nation if the country can use technology to develop its citizens.

Abdullahi assured NCS of NITDA’s collaboration to further enhance economic growth and job creation for Nigerians.

In his opening address, the President of NCS, Prof. Adesina Simon Sodiya, said NITMA recognises and celebrates excellence and commitment in the Information technology (IT) profession.

Adesina noted that the advocacy efforts of NCS, which is geared towards achieving sustainable development in Nigeria, will not be complete without recognising excellence and exceptional professionals who have made a significant impact in the industry.

He, therefore, stated that those conferred with different categories of awards, have been carefully selected and unanimously voted for because they deserve it.

Meanwhile, the society conferred professional fellowship awards on 41 of its outstanding members, including other categories of awards to deserving Nigerians.

Other categories of awards that were conferred on Nigerians, who have developed the technology space, include the Digital Governor of the Year award that was keenly contested by four nominees: Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, won the governor’s award.

