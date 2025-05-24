FIRS launches radio program on tax education, sensitisation

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has launched a radio program aimed at sensitizing Nigerians across all walks of life and especially those at the grassroots.

The program, according to the national tax body, will not only simplify tax education and awareness but also encourage voluntary compliance among taxpayers.

Speaking at the launch of the event tagged “One-day Strategic Tax Communication Session”, which was held in Abuja on Friday, the Director, Communications and Liaison Department, Dr Abdullahi Ismaila, stressed the need to use persuasive language to encourage tax compliance rather than employing commanding language which will discourage the taxpayers.

In his words, Dr Ismaila said tax awareness is very crucial as it engenders tax payment culture saying the radio program will focus on reaching Nigerians through the local languages and Pidgin English depending on the target audience.

He added that the ultimate goal of the program is to educate the taxpayers and get their understanding while also promoting tax literacy through the use of effective and strategic communication in plain and simple words that the audience will understand.

Ismail who spoke on “Effective Communication Strategies for Tax Awareness”, said, “When I came here, I discovered that taxation reporting is a very sensitive issue. Tax awareness is very crucial as it engenders tax payment. The radio program will focus on reaching Nigerians through the local languages and Pidgin English depending on the target audience.

“The average market woman needs to understand what tax pro max is. She needs to know how to get a Tax Clearance Certificate and understand e-invoicing. We’re counting on radio service providers to help raise the level of awareness. Effective and strategic communication is very important in tax reporting.

“The ultimate goal of the program is to educate the taxpayers and get their understanding while also promoting tax literacy through the use of effective and strategic communication in plain and simple words that the audience will understand.

“By adopting clear, transparent and engaging communication strategies, tax authorities can build trust, educate taxpayers and foster a culture of tax payment. By prioritizing effective communication, tax authorities can improve tax compliance, reduce disputes and promote economic growth.”

Head, Technical Office, Mr Olaolu Makinde, who spoke on the topic “Technical Aspects of Tax Reportage for Public Engagement”, said reporters and advocacy groups while promoting tax education should also hold leaders accountable and assist Nigerians to have the full understanding of the country’s tax structure.

The Director, Taxpayer Service Department, Dr Loveth Ononuga, make clarifications on whether government is truly using tax to provide essential services to Nigerians.

Ononuga, whose topic was “Enhancing Taxpayer Service Engagement through the Media”, said construction of roads, payment of salaries, building and provision of drugs in hospitals among others are part of what the government is doing through payment of tax by the citizens.

“You drove on a road to get here. Did the road just make itself? It’s taxpayer money. TETFund projects in schools? That’s taxpayers’ money. VAT? 85% of it is shared with states and local governments,” she said.

The technical assistant on broadcast media to the FIRS Executive Chairman who is also the host of the event, Arabinrin Aderonke Bello, underscored the importance of radio in disseminating information to the public especially those at the grassroots saying the Service is intentional about bringing the radio program on board to educate Nigerians across board on tax education and awareness.

“We are here today to talk about our radio program. We are very intentional about our radio programmes because people in the grassroots majorly listen to radio. So, we are very intentional about it. This is why we’re taking you through these sessions, to know what we want, to know the dos and donts from FIRS.

“As you know, tax reporting is very sensitive, a single word can mar everything you say. On behalf of the chairman FIRS, I want to say that we are happy to work with you, we are delighted to start the journey with you and we look forward to professionalism. We want you to project us in the right light, we want you to report the truth. If you are not clear about anything, I’m available as you all know, ask questions,” Bello said.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE