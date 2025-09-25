FIRS holds memorial service for staff victims of Afriland Towers fire

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Thursday held a solemn memorial service in honour of four senior staff members who lost their lives in the fire that engulfed Afriland Towers on Broad Street, Lagos, on September 16.

The tragic incident, which claimed at least 10 lives, affected several corporate organisations housed in the high-rise building. United Capital Plc confirmed that six of its employees died, while FIRS lost four officers who were on duty when the inferno broke out.

The deceased FIRS staff were identified as Mrs. Ekelikhostse George (Assistant Director), Mr. David Sunday-Jatto (Assistant Director), Mrs. Nkem Onyemelukwe (Senior Manager), and Mr. Peter Ifaranmaye (Manager). They were reportedly trapped on the sixth and seventh floors of the building, where FIRS operates its offices.

The memorial service, held at Highpoint Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos, was attended by top officials of the revenue agency, colleagues, family members, and friends of the deceased. Many mourners, dressed in black, reflected the sombre mood of the occasion.

In an earlier statement, the Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS Chairman, Dare Adekanmbi, described the incident as a “devastating loss” that has plunged the entire service into mourning.

“The management and entire staff are in deep shock and sorrow over the development. They offer their condolences to the grieving families and are in touch with the families of our departed colleagues, whose commitment to excellence, dedication, and professionalism were never in doubt. We will provide all the necessary support at this trying time,” the statement read.

The Afriland Towers fire has continued to raise public concern over safety standards in high-rise buildings in Lagos. Investigations into the cause of the incident are still ongoing.

