FIRS chairman receives IBBUL management, harps on revenue collection for development 

The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami while receiving the Management of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja, laid emphasis on revenue collection for more development.

He praised the University Management for the sacrifice being made in seeing to the growth and development of the Institution.

Nami paid a glowing tribute to Founding Fathers, particularly Late Engr. Abdulkhadir Abdullahi Kure for nurturing the University to a sustainable stage.

The FIRS boss thanked the Vice Chancellor and his team for inviting him to the forthcoming convocation ceremony and for the honour to name the Professional Office building under construction after him.

He reiterated his commitment to the completion of the project as scheduled.

Speaking on the requests made by the Vice Chancellor, the Chairman assured that it would be looked into when funds are available and that a team would be sent to the University to assess the possibility of intervention.

He further commended the University Management on the zeal and commitment to establish the Department of Taxation, as tax collection today amounts to over sixty per cent of the nation’s revenue which is used in the provision of basic amenities.





Nami thereby advised other Universities, both conventional and non-conventional to emulate IBB University, because, without tax provision, social amenities and services would be a herculean task.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu congratulated the Executive Chairman for his well-deserved appointment, and on his appointment as the Chairman of the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators.

He appreciated the FIRS Chairman and his Management team for the intervention brought to IBBUL for the Construction of thirty-two Professorial Offices currently going on.

Professor Adamu further notified the Chairman of the omission of furnishing, water and electricity and an alternative power supply for the building during the packaging of the proposal of the project, and requested for the inclusion of these components into the contract.

He then informed the Chairman of the University’s intention to establish the Department of Taxation to cater for the much-needed manpower for the nation in the area of Taxation.

Nami was further informed of the University’s forthcoming combined convocation scheduled for November this year and hoped that the building which is to be named after him would have been ready for commissioning by the Chairman during the ceremony.