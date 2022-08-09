FIRS boss receives IBB varsity’s management team

•Harps on revenue collection for development

Arewa
By Adelowo Oladipo |Minna
FIRS boss receives IBB FIRS begins enforcement, FIRS to raise funding, FIRS 2021 performance update, automation of tax administration processes, tax system must work, inclusion of 36 states in Tax

THE Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, received the management of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL), Minna, Niger State,   during a visit to his office in Abuja, with emphasis on revenue collection for more development.

He praised the  management of the university  for the sacrifice being made in seeing to the growth  of the institution.

Nami paid glowing tribute to  the founding fathers of the institution, particularly the  late Abdulkhadir Abdullahi Kure, for nurturing the university to a sustainable stage.

He thanked the vice chancellor and his team for inviting him to the forthcoming convocation and the honour to name the  Professional Office building under construction after him and reiterated  his commitment to the completion of the project as scheduled.

Speaking on the request  made by the vice chancellor, the chairman assured that it would be looked into when funds are available,  adding that a team would be sent to the university to  evaluate  the possiblity of intervention.

Nami, however,  advised other universities, both conventional and non- conventional, to emulate IBBUL, because without tax provision, social amenities and services would be a herculean task.

Earlier, the Vice  Chancellor, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu,, had  congratulated the executive chairman on his as well as being named the Chairman of the Commonwealth  Association of Tax Administrators.

Adamu further notified the chairman on the omission of furnishing, water and electricity as well as an alternative power supply for the building during the packaging of proposal of the project, and requested for the inclusion of  these components into the contract.

He  informed the chairman of the university’s intention to establish Department of Taxation to cater for the much needed manpower for the nation in the area of taxation.

Nami,  was further informed of the university’s forthcoming combined convocation  scheduled for November and hoped that the building which is to be named after him would have been ready for   inauguration .

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

You might also like
Arewa

64 years after, Bauchi recognises Sa’adu Zungur, names varsity after him

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More