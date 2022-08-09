FIRS boss receives IBB varsity’s management team

THE Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, received the management of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL), Minna, Niger State, during a visit to his office in Abuja, with emphasis on revenue collection for more development.

He praised the management of the university for the sacrifice being made in seeing to the growth of the institution.

Nami paid glowing tribute to the founding fathers of the institution, particularly the late Abdulkhadir Abdullahi Kure, for nurturing the university to a sustainable stage.

He thanked the vice chancellor and his team for inviting him to the forthcoming convocation and the honour to name the Professional Office building under construction after him and reiterated his commitment to the completion of the project as scheduled.

Speaking on the request made by the vice chancellor, the chairman assured that it would be looked into when funds are available, adding that a team would be sent to the university to evaluate the possiblity of intervention.

Nami, however, advised other universities, both conventional and non- conventional, to emulate IBBUL, because without tax provision, social amenities and services would be a herculean task.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu,, had congratulated the executive chairman on his as well as being named the Chairman of the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators.

Adamu further notified the chairman on the omission of furnishing, water and electricity as well as an alternative power supply for the building during the packaging of proposal of the project, and requested for the inclusion of these components into the contract.

He informed the chairman of the university’s intention to establish Department of Taxation to cater for the much needed manpower for the nation in the area of taxation.

Nami, was further informed of the university’s forthcoming combined convocation scheduled for November and hoped that the building which is to be named after him would have been ready for inauguration .

