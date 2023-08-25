The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), on Friday, announced amendment to the enactment of Finance Act, 2023.

This was made known via public notice signed by the executive chairman, Muhammad Nami.

The Service urged tax practitioners, and the general public to take note of the amendment as it affects Value Added Tax (VAT).

The Finance Act 2023 was enacted on May 28, 2023 and amended certain provisions in the tax laws.

The Finance Act 2023, pursuant to the Finance Act (Effective Date Variation Order) 2023, has an effective date from 1st September 2023.

The effect of the amended provisions is explained in the Public Notice below:

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mali, Burkina Faso deploy warplanes to Niger Republic, meet on response to ECOWAS military threat





AMID mounting pressure by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore civilian rule in the Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and…

FG appoints 11 new CMDs for federal medical facilities

Federal Government has appointed 11 new Medical Directors for the Federal Government established Medical Facilities in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Biggie pulls another twist, introduces 4 new housemates

During the Sunday live eviction show of BBNaija, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled a new twist that…

Employment racketeering at FCC

IF there was any scintilla of doubt that the civil/public service in the country is a cesspit of corruption, the recent scandalous revelations of…

Messi becomes most decorated footballer after winning record 44 titles

Following his Leagues Cup title wins with Inter Miami, Argentina captain and World Cup winner, Lionel Messi has..