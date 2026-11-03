Firms partner to boost Southeast education with maths, science olympiad

Sterling Bank has deepened its commitment to cultivating Nigeria’s next generation of innovators by sponsoring the South-East Mathematics and Science Olympiad.

Organised in partnership with Educare, an education consultancy firm, the initiative was formally unveiled during a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony held at the bank’s headquarters in Marina, Lagos.

The competition is designed to identify, nurture, and celebrate exceptional young minds while stimulating keen academic interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) across the region, equipping secondary school students with the analytical skills required to thrive in a global knowledge economy.

The programme comes at a defining moment for the country’s demographic and human capital trajectory. Citing UNICEF’s 2026 report on public finance for basic education, the partners noted that Nigeria’s child population is projected to surge by 8.5 per cent to approximately 130 million by 2034.

With the demand for quality education expanding rapidly, institutional platforms that reinforce foundational learning in core STEM disciplines have become critical to securing the nation’s long-term economic competitiveness.

According to a joint statement issued by the partners, participating students will be offered a rigorous competitive platform to benchmark their knowledge, refine critical problem-solving skills, and push beyond traditional classroom curricula.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Chief Growth Officer at Sterling Bank, Edward Ogunmekan, stated that the Olympiad was conceptualised to bridge the structural gap between latent talent and viable development opportunities.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Educare, Alex Onyia, stressed the indispensable role of private-sector capital in educational transformation, noting that sustainable national progress depends on substantial investments in the upcoming generation.

Also speaking, the Group Head of Education Finance at Sterling Bank, Yonodu Okeugo, explained that the competition will help spotlight institutions consistently nurturing academic excellence, enabling stakeholders to adapt and scale successful pedagogical models nationwide.

The Olympiad expands on the partners’ existing initiative, the Sterling Online Maths Quiz, by incorporating integrated science subjects into the curriculum. Education remains a pivotal pillar of Sterling Bank’s HEART strategy, which prioritises Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation.