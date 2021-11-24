Firms develop sustainable recycling solutions to protect food, combat pollution

Tetra Pak West Africa has signed a recycling agreement with Onward paper mill to develop sustainable recycling solutions for post-consumer beverage cartons in Nigeria.

A statement which contains Tetra Pak Annual Sustainability Report said there is also a plan to develop its Lagos office, with furniture made out of 100% recycled materials sourced locally, in collaboration with the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA).

“In a bid to leverage partnerships and expand its sustainability initiatives, Tetra Pak West Africa signed a recycling agreement with Onward paper Mill to develop sustainable recycling solutions for post-consumer beverage cartons in Nigeria.

“The Company is also working on developing its Lagos office, with furniture made out of 100% recycled materials sourced locally, in collaboration with the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA).

“Looking ahead, Tetra Pak has set additional ambitious commitments, such as reaching 46% GHG reduction across its value chain by 2030, in line with a 1.5C pathway, launching a fully renewable aseptic package by 2023 and achieving a 70% recycling rate in Europe by 2025. The Company also has plans in the pipeline to collaborate with different stakeholders to increase awareness on Beverage Cartons collection and recycling”, the statement said.

The statement further stated that the report emphasized how the company has stepped up its investment and innovation efforts, joining forces across the board to address the need for greater consumption of food while reducing the impact on natural resources.

Commenting on the report, Adolfo Orive, president and CEO at Tetra Pak, said the company’s sustainability report reiterates the need for a comprehensive, holistic approach to sustainability – where we are protecting the food that is produced globally, the people that we work with, and the planet we live on.

“Towards that end, we have maintained a particular focus on reducing our carbon footprint, increasing recycling, protecting biodiversity and enhancing access to safe, nutritious food for people worldwide.

“The last year has seen significant progress across all these areas, as well as towards our future ambitions to achieve net-zero emissions across the value chain by 2050 and to deliver the world’s most sustainable food package, one that is made solely from responsibly sourced renewable or recycled materials, is fully recyclable and carbon neutral.

“We are living in a decade of action and are fully committed to playing our part, both in enhancing food access and reducing environmental impact. The magnitude of the challenge, however, is such that every stakeholder and every step will count if we are to meet our sustainability ambitions. But as long as we keep innovating and collaborating, we can strive for a sustainable future that protects what’s good,” he said.

Also the Managing Director, Tetra Pak West Africa, Oshiokamele Aruna also said, “Tetra Pak has constantly stepped up to the challenge of harnessing the inherent potential and the greater value proposition that investment in sustainability offers.”

“Food access and food insecurity have significant environmental impacts especially in West Africa, and finding a common ground between food production and environmental conservation is crucial to survival.

We will continue to employ more sustainable and innovative models as well as continued innovation to advance the food packaging and processing space,” he noted.

