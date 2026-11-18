GLOBAL lifestyle and wellness company, QNET, has warned Nigerians against individuals exploiting its name to defraud unsuspecting members of the public through fake job offers, visa sponsorship promises and illegal migration schemes.

The company gave the warning during a media engagement session in Lagos ahead of its QNET Expo, where it addressed concerns surrounding its business model, product offerings and efforts to combat fraudulent activities associated with its brand.

Speaking at the session, QNET’s Regional General Manager for Central and West Africa, Mr Cherif Sarr, described the company as a 28-year-old international lifestyle and wellness business operating through the direct-selling model.

Sarr explained that direct selling involved marketing products directly to consumers without the conventional distribution channels of wholesalers and retailers. He stressed that QNET was neither a Ponzi scheme nor a recruitment, employment or travel agency.

He said the company’s operations did not involve offering jobs, salaries, visa sponsorships or relocation opportunities, warning that anyone demanding money in exchange for such promises was misrepresenting QNET.

The regional manager cautioned Nigerians against borrowing money, surrendering their identity documents or making payments based on promises of guaranteed income, employment or international travel.

He said the company was concerned about dishonest individuals using its name and products to deceive unsuspecting Nigerians, adding that it was working with security agencies and relevant stakeholders to address the situation.

According to him, QNET has engaged with institutions, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), on consumer protection, fraud prevention and the misuse of its brand.

Sarr said the company had also introduced several public education initiatives, including its QNET Against Scams and Say NO! campaigns, as well as the Mama Campaign, to educate communities on distinguishing legitimate direct selling from fraudulent schemes.

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He added that the company’s FinGreen financial literacy programme in Nigeria was helping young people and women recognise fraudulent schemes and make informed financial decisions.

On measures to strengthen its operations, Sarr disclosed that QNET took 298 disciplinary actions against non-compliant independent distributors in 2024 and lodged 35 formal complaints with law enforcement agencies in 2025, resulting in a criminal conviction.

He further revealed that the company terminated 141 distributor accounts between 2025 and 2026, particularly targeting individuals facilitating illegal cross-border movements.

According to him, QNET was also strengthening its Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) procedures to identify suspicious activities and prevent unauthorised individuals from exploiting its identity.

He said the company maintained a Code of Conduct and an accreditation system for independent distributors seeking to establish offices, stressing that QNET operated a zero-tolerance policy towards unethical conduct.

Addressing the company’s product portfolio, Sarr said QNET offered a broad range of lifestyle and wellness products covering health, personal care, beauty, home living, luxury watches, jewellery and education.

He listed some of the products as LifeQode and EDG3 Plus nutritional supplements, Amezcua Bio Disc and Chi Pendant wellness devices, Physio Radiance skincare products, Belite and BioSilver toiletries, as well as HomePure air purification and water filtration systems.

Other offerings include Swiss-made watches and jewellery under the Bernhard H. Mayer and Cimier brands.

He said the company had a scientific board comprising experts from different parts of the world, including Professor Abiodun Adebayo, former Vice-Chancellor of Covenant University and professor of Biochemistry, who provides scientific input on its products.

Sarr noted that the QNET Expo, scheduled to hold in Lagos on Friday and Saturday, would provide an opportunity for consumers, independent distributors, regulators and journalists to interact with the company, examine its products and obtain information about its operations.

He said the exhibition was designed to promote product awareness, encourage consumer engagement and provide a platform for stakeholders to ask questions and offer feedback.

The regional manager also emphasised the importance of the media in promoting accurate public understanding of direct selling and consumer protection.

According to him, QNET had sponsored visits by some Nigerian journalists to its headquarters in Malaysia to enable them to gain first-hand experience of the company’s operations, products and business structure.

He urged journalists to report objectively on the company and help educate Nigerians about its business model, particularly in view of the activities of individuals allegedly exploiting its name.

Sarr reiterated the company’s commitment to transparency, ethical conduct and accountability, urging members of the public to verify claims made by anyone presenting themselves as QNET representatives.

He maintained that the company remained open to engagement with the media and other stakeholders as part of efforts to promote responsible direct selling and protect consumers from fraudulent activities.