Agriculture

Firm urges government to implement good policies for agricultural growth

An agricultural company based Ibadan FarmerGiant, has reaffirmed its commitment to helping Nigerians achieve their dream farms with ease.

The company also called on the government to implement and monitor effective policies for the growth of agriculture in the country.

This was stated by Dr. Paul Oche, Chairman of FarmerGiant, during the celebration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, alongside the unveiling of the company’s new head office and logo at Apata, Ibadan.

“Primarily, we are farmers. We operate poultry farms, piggery farms, and crop farms. We also manufacture farm equipment such as incubators, hatchers, cassava processors, feed processors, and palm oil processors. In addition, we offer expertise in farm consultancy, planning, surveys, and business plans to further develop Nigeria’s agricultural sector,” Dr. Oche said.

He added that while the Nigerian government has introduced commendable agricultural policies—such as low-interest loans, tariff-free importation, and a high prohibition list—it remains a challenge that these policies are not being fully implemented, which poses a major constraint to the growth of agriculture in Nigeria.

Highlights of the event included the unveiling of the company’s new logo, the opening of its new office in Apata, Ibadan, and the erection of the largest Nigerian flag in the vicinity. The occasion was graced by staff members, farmers from across the state, and other key stakeholders.

