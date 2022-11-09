Firm unveils Mercy Johnson as brand ambassador

A leading food and confectionery brand, Sumal Foods Limited has unveiled a Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, as its ambassador for the next year.

The unveiling was held on Wednesday, in a special event, organized by the firm at the Kakanfo Inn conference center.

In his remark, the Group General Manager (Accounts), Sumal Foods Limited, Mr. Akin Akintayo, who announced the ambassadorial deal, described Mercy Johnson as a friend of the brand who has been using its products for years and therefore deserves the honour of being partnered with as the face of the brand.

“Seeing that Sumal Foods, a product of the highest quality, share a lot in common with Mercy Johnson, and for the fact that she and her children have been using our product a long time now, and also, she is a friend of the Sumal Foods family, there was no way today would not happen- there is a reason for everything that happens!

“When brands decide to align with personalities, it is usually a hard task because there is the need to ensure they both share values. For the management of Sumal Foods, Mercy was a natural and easy choice; it was smooth process that took little thinking about. Quality, wholesomeness, consistency, and humility are words that aptly describe Mercy Johnson,” he said.

While expressing her delight on the deal, Mercy Johnson assured of her willingness to work with the brand as the focus of its products extends its consumption around families.

She said: “It’s always growth whenever I’m involved. And once it has to do with a family brand, that’s one of the things I love to represent. So I’d love to like draw families closer to this brand.”

“I have kids, I want to teach them what we used to do back with Sumal foods, then I want to introduce people to different stuffs one can do with these biscuits and cakes. So, I hope that I grow and the brand also grows during this year of partnership,” she added.

The event had in attendance managers, regional representatives, distributors, and customers of the brand.

