Firm to drive investment opportunities for media industry in Nigeria

Blanche Aigle Communications, a leading public relations and award-winning agency in Africa, is set to host the 2025 edition of the Blanche Aigle Media Roundtable Summit, a thought-leadership event dedicated to shaping the future of Africa’s media landscape.

Scheduled for this month, this year’s summit will explore the theme, ‘Africa’s Media Renaissance: Building a Thriving Industry at the Intersection of Storytelling, Business, and Technology’.

The Blanche Aigle Media Roundtable Summit is a high-level convergence of media executives, digital content creators, policymakers, corporate leaders, and investors designed to drive bold conversations and collaborative action toward building a resilient and profitable African media industry.

Since its inaugural edition in 2019, which convened leading voices in media and communications under the theme ‘Communications and the Future of Media’, the Blanche Aigle Media Roundtable has positioned itself as a platform for bold dialogue and strategic insight. The summit continues its mission to catalyse innovation and cross-sector collaboration for media industry in Nigeria and across the continent’s dynamic media space.

This year’s edition will feature a full day of high-level conversations, expert-led panels, funding, and networking opportunities. With a strong emphasis on the transformation of journalism, the evolution of digital content, the rise of new media, and sustainable investment in media ventures, the summit promises to offer participants the tools and perspectives needed to navigate an increasingly complex and opportunity-filled industry.

The summit will feature an impressive lineup of media industry experts, business leaders and thought leaders, including Tolu Ogunlesi, Communications Consultant, Author, Journalist and Special Assistant on Digital/New Media to former President Muhammadu Buhari (2016–2023) ; David Adeleke, Founder of Communiqué; Oreoluwa Atinmo, Marketing Director at GBfoods Nigeria; Debbi Larry-Izamoje, CEO of Brila Media Group; Nkem Onwudiwe, Founder, Hernetwork; Lynda Aguocha, Head of Advertising at Aspira Nigeria Limited; Oluwamayowa Idowu, Editor in Chief, Culture Custodian; Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Founder and CEO of Nairametrics Financial Advocates; Abuchi Peter Ugwu, CEO Chocolate City Music Group; Ayo Adeagbo – Special Assistant Art, Culture and Creative Economy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Christel Kayibi, Director, Repertoire Strategy, Africa at Sony Music Entertainment and Wale Ajiboye, Alliance Coordinator: Growth Firms Alliance.

Attendees will include renowned journalists, leading investment bankers, government dignitaries, and influential policy makers for an engaging conversation on the future of Africa’s media and communications landscape.

Nene Bejide, Lead Consultant of Blanche Aigle Communications, describes the summit as a pivotal moment for Africa’s storytelling economy.

“We believe the media is the pulse of culture, business, and innovation. This media roundtable is more than an event—it is a blueprint for what is possible when Africa owns its narrative. It scales its media industry with intention, innovation, and investment,” Bejide

As the continent continues to experience a shift in how narratives are crafted and consumed, the Blanche Aigle Media Roundtable stands as an essential forum for reimagining media in inclusive, future-focused, and globally competitive ways in Nigeria, Africa.

